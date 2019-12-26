Hazel Margret Woodgate November 5, 1927 ~ December 18, 2019

Hazel Margret Woodgate passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019.

She was born in Ely , Nevada on November 5, 1927. Carson City was made her permanent home in her last year of High School.

Hazel married Alfred Melvin “Mel” Woodgate and together raised their three children.

Hazel catered many an event in early Carson City from her kitchen, later working for the Carson City School district lunch program. She was know for sharing her time and talent to several groups around town, with the First Presbyterian Church being the most prominent. For many years her P.E.O. Sisters brought much joy, comfort and companionship to her life.

Hazel was supported and loved by the Sierra Place family during the past six years and during this last month she was surrounded by the caring and loving members of the A Plus Hospice Care family.

Hazel is preceded in death by husband Mel and their daughter Cyndy and survived by her sister Alice Foster, son Bruce (Chris) and daughter Aleta (Dennis) as well as six grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

A Celebration of her life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Carson City on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM.