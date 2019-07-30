Helen Huntley

Helen Calista (Kolstrup) Yturiaga Early Huntley April 27,1931 ~ July 12, 2019

Helen was predeceased by her parents Kemma Osgood and Leslie Kolstrup and brother Gary Kolstrup.

She is survived by children Kay McCuin, Linda Mesinar, Steven Early, 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held on August 3rd, 11am, at the Churchhilll County Museum in Fallon, NV.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation would be greatly appreciated.