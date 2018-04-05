December 30, 1939 ~ April 2, 2018

Herbert Wallace Ringstrom, 78, Burlington, died at the Coffey County Hospital, on April 2, 2018.

Herbert was born on December 30, 1939, in Reno, Nevada, to Curt Harry and Ivy Wallace Ringstrom.

Herbert graduated from High School, and joined the Coast Guard. He had worked as a Highway Patrolman in Nevada, then moved to Kansas City where he worked for the Kansas City Police Department.

He then worked as a truck driver, after truck driving he worked as a security guard until his retirement. He then moved to Burlington to be with his family and worked Part time at the Coffey County Lake.

Herbert married Mary Louise Taylor in 1961, they were later divorced. On February 11, 1983, he married Terri Lynn Franklin, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Herbert is survived by his wife, Terri, Burlington, a son, Timothy Ringstrom, Edwardsville, four daughters, Barbara Anderson and her husband, Andy, Shawnee, Stephanie Elliott, Olathe, Mindy and Samantha Ringstrom, Burlington, his sister, Nancy E. Billings and her husband, Charles Cordill, Burlington, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

The family and friends will gather for a celebration of life on Monday evening, April 9, 2018, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., at the Jones Funeral Home, in Burlington, Kansas. Contributions can be made to the Coffey County Lake, and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.