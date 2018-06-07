Hester Marie Dillard-Mortensen

February 2, 1963 ~ May 21, 2018

Hester left this world at 7:50pm on the 21st day of May, preceded in death by her parents Victor and Barbara Kirby, to join the Lord in Heaven while surrounded by family.

She will be watching over from above; Mike Mortensen (husband); Alison Dillard (daughter); Kash Andrew and Isaiah Kruz (grandsons); Jarett and Kelly Mortensen (sons by marriage); as well as several brothers, sisters, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Please remember her for her huge heart and hope for the future of mankind. Her dream was that the world would find peace and compassion. She will be missed times infinity.