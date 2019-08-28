Horst Heinz Mueller April 7, 1929 – August 17, 2019

Horst was born to Otto and Menna Mueller in Bobolice, Pomerania Province, Germany. In his early young adult years he studied Horticulture, where his love of the outdoors and God’s creations became his passion. He married Waltraud "Trudy" Schubert in 1952, and in 1955 with the sponsorship of a U.S. Lutheran minister, emigrated to the United States. Upon their arrival in New York, they were overwhelmed by their welcoming party, who gave them little no-crust sandwiches and beverages. They were taken to their new home (in the "middle west") Monroe, Michigan, where they were given jobs, small apartment, and started their English and Citizenship classes. They were so proud to become Americans and vowed to only speak English from that day forward.

Horst and Trudy then decided to go farther west to Los Angeles and settled in Woodland Hills to raise their family. Gerald was born in 1961 and David in 1963.Horst became Vice President of J&T Tree Company in LA, and later became the owner. He told many stories of working for some Hollywood celebrities such as Charlton Heston, Barbara Streisand, and Marjorie Lord and became very well-known in their neighborhoods. In 1981, Horst and Trudy decided to sell the business and their home, and retired to a ranch in Gold Hill, Oregon raising bunnies-for-show, lambs, chickens and a few cows.

After 43 years of marriage,Trudy passed away of cancer in 1995. In 1998 Horst moved to Reno, Nevada to be near his son, David, and started volunteering with the Senior Companion Program in Sparks. He enjoyed being of help to many older seniors who needed transportation, help with shopping, or just companionship for a few hours. In 2008, Horst was blessed again to find love and in August married Judy Duke. He moved to Carson City, continued volunteering in Reno and then in Carson. They enjoyed Friday night dancing at the Reno Senior Center and just being together, and a 14-day cruise to Hawaii in 2017 for Judy’s 70th birthday.

After volunteering with the SCP for 20 years, he reluctantly turned in his badge and decided to stop driving. Horst loved life and being outdoors when his health permitted, especially Yosemite valley and Lake Tahoe.

He was welcomed into the arms of Jesus quite unexpectedly for the family, and honoring his wishes, no services will be held.

Horst is survived by his beloved wife, Judy, sister Gisela Strelau (Germany), son Gerald (Anna) and grandson Scott of Phoenix AZ, son David (Wayne), stepdaughter, Sheila Rockstrom and grandson Seth Michaelson.

All of us will miss Horst, a man who loved and lived a full and large life.