February 24, 1924 ~ May 19, 2018

Ida Margurete Manzini, age 94, was called home by the Lord on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Sparks, NV at the Silver Lining Group Residential Care.

She was born to her father John Antone and her mother Ida Louise (Maestretti) Gandolfo on February 20, 1924 in Austin, NV. Ida, more fondly known by all who loved her as "Babe", was raised and attended school on the Reese River Ranch, where she lived when she met her lifelong sweetheart, the late Willie Manzini. She was the youngest of eight children and is preceded in death by her siblings Frank "Joe", Don, Billy, Bert, Robert "Reese", Marvin, and Clara Gandolfo.

Babe worked on the family ranch, while she was young, then moved into Austin, NV after marrying Willie on December 27, 1945. Austin is where she and her husband started their family story and purchased their first home. Together they raised their four boys, as well as helped raise or take care of many others, including her mother for several years while she was ill. The two lived in Austin until retiring to Yerington, NV in 1989.

Babe worked on the rationing board during WWII, at the Austin post office, and was a custodian at the Austin Courthouse for many years.

She especially enjoyed being a homemaker, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her hobbies included cooking, crocheting, gardening, visiting with others, and telling stories about the good old days at the ranch.

Babe, a loving, caring person and amazing mother and grandmother, is survived by her sons Tony (preceded in death by his wife Tammy), Russ (Pat), Jay, and Andy (Tina); her grandchildren TJ (Jen), Teri (Kevin), Tara (Nick), Debbie (Mike), Jason, Jaime, Katie (Stephen), Shelly (Jared), Jessica (Tyler), Billy (Amber), Jeannie, Cody, Kirtus (Michaelia), and Christopher; in addition to nineteen great-grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held on June 16, 2018 at 1:00pm at the Townhall , 90 South St. in Austin, NV, followed by a graveside service at the cemetery. A potluck will be held to celebrate her life at the Townhall immediately following graveside service.

