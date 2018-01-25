In Loving Memory ~ Elaine Catherine Sarnowski

November 26, 1923 ~ January 29, 1988

It hardly seems possible that God called you Home thirty years ago. We have missed your kind, caring ways, your wise guidance, and the strength of your loving spirit.

You would be so proud to see your six beautiful great-grandchildren. We can only hope to imbue them with your love of life and the ability to care for and about others before yourself, as you did in your regrettably short lifetime.

We ask that you watch over us and we await the day that we are reunited as family.

This song lyric says what we all know about you, our Mother and Busia (grandma), having become mothers, fathers,grandparents, wives and husbands ourselves.

There is no power like it on this earth, no treasure equal to its worth, the gift of a mother's love.

David Sarnowski, son; Adrienne Snow, granddaughter; Justin Sarnowski, grandson; Renee Moyer, granddaughter