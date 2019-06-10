In Loving of Memory Kurt Muench 

January 14, 1970- June 27, 2011 Goodnight sweet brother, Goodnight.The time has come to say our Goodbyes, you left too sudden, in the in the blink of an eye.Leaving oceans of words unsaid, quiet and stagnant they eat at my heart, because never again can you hear me say:I love you and I’m proud of the man you became.A leader, a role model, a loving friend –A son, a brother, full of light and love at the end.The hole you’ve left can never be filled –It is a sucking black place, where sorrow is milled.But I will still say my goodbyes …Because my farewells are not forever –My goodbyes are not the end,It just means I will miss you,Until we meet again ~ RSNumerous loved ones, and friends of Kurt who were lucky to know him, will always remember his vibrant smile and infectious laughter.