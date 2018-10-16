In Loving Memory of Audrey Joan Nuckles

June 9, 1935 to October 11, 2018

Audrey Joan Nuckles passed into God's hands on October 11, 2018. She was surrounded by family and friends after battling a long illness.

Audrey was born on June 9, 1935 to William and Clotilda Dawson in Batavia, New York. Second youngest in a family of nine. Audrey was the proud winner of the New York State Spelling Bee in 1947. After graduating from Batavia High School, Audrey worked as a PBX Operator for the New York Phone Company.

At 20 Years old, Audrey and her best friend moved west to Los Angeles, California where she met and would eventually marry Sidney Nuckles, the love of her life. Audrey and Sidney celebrated 61 years of marriage on March 29, 2018. Audrey supported her husband for 33 years during his career as a Los Angeles Police Detective Sergeant in Robbery Homicide. During that time, Audrey raised two children, Robert Nuckles who lives in Carson City, NV and Joanne (Jody) McCurdy who lives in Laguna Niguel, CA with her husband Kevin McCurdy. Her love for her family was her heart and soul.

In addition to a homemaker, Audrey also worked as a bookkeeper, accountant and home appraiser. After her husband Sidney retired in 1989, they made the decision to leave LA and move to Carson City, NV in 1994.

Audrey had a love for history, was an avid reader and loved antiques. Audrey worked at Chapel Antiques in Carson City for several years. Audrey had a passion to help others and she loved her volunteer work which included St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Carson City and many other organizations that she was involved with.

Audrey is survived by her adoring husband, Sidney Joseph Nuckles, loving son, Robert Joseph Nuckles and her loving daughter Joanne Janelle McCurdy, brothers, Robert and Roger Dawson and sister Hazel Hagen.

Audrey was a beautiful mother with a heart of gold. She was wise beyond her years, witty to the end and her laughter and smile lit up any room she was in. Audrey was loved by all, and she will be missed.

Audrey's wishes were to not have a service.

In lieu of flowers, she wished donations would be made to Shriners Hospital, ASPCA or St. Jude in her name.

The family wishes to thank Summit View Hospice for their incredible care, love, support and friendship.