In Loving Memory of Dorotha “Dottie” L. Menkens

1941-2018

Dottie was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on December 13th, 1941 to George Hillard Decker and Cleo Marvina Decker.

She passed away on June 29th at Banner Hospital in Fallon, NV.

She is survived by her sister Nancy; children Dianna, Fred and Debra; grandchildren, Natalie , Kyle, Abbie, Rachel; and 5 great grandchildren.

There will be a graveside memorial for Dottie on Saturday, July 7th at 9 am at Churchill County Cemetery, 500 Rio Vista Rd in Fallon, NV.

Arrangements are under the care of Smith Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 Rio Vista Dr, in Fallon, NV, 775-423-2255.