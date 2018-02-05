In Loving Memory of Edward Phillip Kyte

September 11, 1958 ~ January 23, 2018

Edward Phillip Kyte,who entered into this life September 11, 1958 in Pomona, CA, departed unexpectedly from us on January 23, 2018 in Fallon, NV.

He is preceded in death by his mother Ynez Kyte.

Ed is survived by his wife Julie Kyte; daughter Lindsey Ynez and son-in-law Ray Shokouhi; sons Jake Edward and Buster Kyte; father Larry Kyte; brother Larry KyteJr.; sister and brother in law Linda and Wyatt Watson; sister Michele Kyte; nephews, Wesley Kyte, Joshua Watson; nieces Danielle Watson and Rashell Watson Rush.

A cowboy's life is hard they say, All work and toil with little play. But he don't know his life is rough, don't know the words "that's too tough". The sky, the sun, a cloud or two, a horse a cow, and some work to do. That's all he asks or wants to come, and satisfaction when the day is done.

He don't ask much and expects some less, but ask him straight and he'll confess to want a wife, some kids, and a home, a pickup truck, a rope and some time alone. To ponder thoughts and plan ahead, on how to work and build his spread. In a meadow green with stream and trees, with barn, corral and some honey bees.

No matter what may come his way, you can bet your life he'll never say that's too hard or I can't try. By God he'll make it and do it high.

When all is said and the story told, a cowboy's life is a dream to hold. Knock him down and to the ground, I promise you he won't stay down.