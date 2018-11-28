In Loving Memory of Joseph Leonard ~ Scotty Atchian ~ Shane Quilling

Love all whom you hold dear… Precious is the time you share. Do not wait until tomorrow… For tomorrow may not be.

Approximately 9 months ago I lost the three most important men in my life. While trying to deal with my new reality, I have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of this community. I lack the words to express my gratitude. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all those of you who reached out, in so many different ways; many of whom remain anonymous… I sincerely thank you.

The love, prayers and support of so many is something I will hold forever in my heart. With Sincere appreciation, Cathy Atchian