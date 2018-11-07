In Loving Memory of Suzanne R. Viegas

November 6, 1949 ~ September 16, 2018

Leaning on the Everlasting Arms

What a fellowship, what a joy divine,

Leaning on the everlasting arms!

What a blessedness, what a peace in mine, Leaning on the everlasting arms!

Leaning, leaning, safe and secure from all alarms; leaning, leaning,

Leaning on the everlasting arms!

Oh how sweet to walk in this pilgrim way, Leaning on the everlasting arms!

Oh how bright the path grows from day to day, Leaning on the everlasting arms!

What have I to dread, what have I to fear, Leaning on the everlasting arms!

I have peace complete with my Lord so near, Leaning on the everlasting arms!

Suzanne is survived by her husband Frank; daughter Cassidy Davis; grandsons Christian Andrade, Sebastian Gonzalez, Cameron Rabe, and Mason Rabe; brother Curtis Hart; sister Pam Fox; nieces Christina Siegel, Corrina Hart, Clatricia Lagerwey, Jannell McGivern, Brandi Chamlin, Nikki Hart, Ashley Hart, Autumn Hart and Shelly Armas; nephews Ken Hart, Trevor Fox and Will Fox.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 10th, 2018 from 3pm to 5pm at Empire Ranch Golf Course, 1875 Fairview Dr. in Carson City, NV.