January 5, 1931 ~ July 18, 2018

Carson City- Inez Miller-Alkire, 87 passed in her home, late Wednesday evening, July 18th with her partner and friends near.

She was born, Inez May Hindle on January 5, 1931 in Varick, New York. Her parents were Charles Edward Hindle and Lilian Richardson Hindle. At the age of 9 years old, she and her family moved to Waterloo, New York. In 1949, she graduated from Waterloo High School. In 1954, she moved to Northern California where she lived most of her life. Inez worked for over 30 years for the Department of Public Works, Bureau of Water Pollution with the City and County of San Francisco.

Inez reunited with high school sweetheart, Joseph Jones of Waterloo, New York after attending a 50 Year high school reunion in 1989. In 2005, both Inez and Joe moved to Carson City, Nevada. For the next 13 years, she was a devoted attendee of the Carson City Parks and Recreation Department aerobics classes lead by Mrs. Jerry Vance. Inez made many close friends in those exercise classes. Her partner, Joe and her close class mates lovingly cared for her when she became ill and passed on.

She is survived by many nephews and nieces living in New York, including, but not limited to Carl and Lisa Hindle, Casey Bickle (Lewis), Susan and John McBride, and Jennifer Hindle Inman.

All are invited to attend her memorial on Friday, August 3rd at 3:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N, Division Street, Carson City, NV 89703.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Carson City Cat Sanctuary, Catmandu at 1829 Brown Street, Carson City, NV 89701 or to the Caregivers Support Group at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, address above.