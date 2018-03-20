Ingrid Connally

Ingrid ConnallyMarch 20, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 20, 2018Ingrid Connally, 59. died March 19, 2018 in Reno, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesLes MarroneKathleen Jane GallagherAlma M. FranklinJerald L. GrayLaNita “Ann” PeoplesTrending SitewideSquaw Valley worker emerges from avalanche wrecked, but aliveCarson City’s Matt Williams making return to Bay AreaWolf Pack Nation rises, Joe Santoro saysRally Pack: Nevada Wolf Pack storms back to upset CincinnatiNevada Wolf Pack Notes: Cody Martin more than an afterthought