April 15, 1925 ~ April 15, 2018

Irene Elizabeth Driver, long time Fallon resident, passed away peacefully on her birthday April 15, 2018 with all five of her children by her bedside.

Irene was born in Kingsford, Michigan on April 15, 1925, to Fred and Ivah Partlow.

At the age of 18, Irene lived in Long Beach, California. She was one of the first young women that were known as "Rosie the Riveter". Irene worked for 16 months, during WWII, in a factory where they produced munitions and other war supplies.

Irene with her husband and three of their children moved to Fallon in 1968. She was the super mom! Fan for her sons sporting events, always there, she became the scorekeeper for many years.

Irene was a homemaker, devoting her life to her husband and children.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Driver.

Irene is survived by her children, Viola, Jeannette, Patty, Charles and Don; grandchildren, Craig, Donald, Stacy, Steven, Stephen, Samantha, James and Adam; 8 great-great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-great.

Graveside service will be on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 11:00 AM at The Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775-423-8928