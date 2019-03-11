April 4, 1933 ~ March 4, 2019

Irene L. Pellissier passed away peacefully at her home on March 4, 2019, with family by her side.

Irene was a life long resident of Fallon. She was born to Harry and Vera Heck April 4, 1933. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Maurice Pellissier and son, Kenneth Ewen.

Irene is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Pellissier, Kathy Gamache; brothers, Harry and Patricia Heck and Ernie and Barbara Heck; grandchildren, Lea Pope, Andy Jackson, Alex Hettinger, Michone Jackson; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Gathering to Celebrate Irene's life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 A M at The Gardens Chapel. Inurnment will be at Churchill County Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, Nevada