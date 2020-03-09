Irene Marcella Vrabel M.D., passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. She was a Grand Lady of 95 years.

She served in the Navy Medical Corp during the Korean War and started her pediatrics practice in Hayward, CA where she was affiliated with Eden Hospital in Castro Valley.

In 2003 she moved to Nevada where she was a Director in the Carson City Navy League and was the 2015 Republican Woman of the year with the Carson City Republican Women. For many years she provided scholarships for nursing students at Western Nevada College in Carson City.

Interment will be at Walton’s in Carson City.

No services are planned.