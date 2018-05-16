Jack D. Oxborrow

Jack D. OxborrowMay 16, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) May 16, 2018Jack D. Oxborrow, 77, died May 8, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesThomas Alan BurroughsNancy Audrey Adams PerazzoCelebration of Life for Tom KeetonBetty Block (Rowe)Florence R. JeffersTrending SitewideFifty cows with new calves stolen from Humboldt ranchFirst major contract approved for Spaghetti Bowl‘Moundhouse’ Murphy wins Carson’s Cutest Canine ContestTwo Carson City teens arrested in connection with Dayton murderClose but no cigar, just an arrest, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office