April 10, 1918 ~ June 2, 2018

On the evening of June 2, 2018, we lost another one of the "Greatest Generation". Jack H. Wolfe, age 100, of Dayton, passed away peacefully in his home.

He was born in Los Angeles on April 10, 1918 to Jack H. Sr. and Audrey (Hopkins) Wolfe. A veteran of WWII & Korea, he served his country in the Regular Army, the Navy and the Coast Guard. Before enlisting in the Navy he worked at North American Aviation where he installed the extra fuel tanks in the B-25's that flew in the Doolittle Raid.

He married his Flora (Lisa) Mote in 1947. They lived in the San Fernando Valley and Simi Valley, CA where they raised their daughter, Julie.

Jack was a master mechanic, having started his romance with the automobile at the age of 13. He retired from the L.A. Dept. of Water & Power as a Heavy Duty Mechanic. He and Lisa then moved to the Topaz Lake area of Nevada for Jack's health and he worked for Meneley Motors in Gardnerville and Grulli Motors in Yerington.

Jack was a man who always stopped to help stranded motorists and neighbors in need of help. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting in the Eastern Sierras. He loved taking road trips with his family and often took the "old road" to discover new areas.

He is predeceased by his wife, Flora (Lisa) and survived by his daughter Julie (Monyak), son-in-Law Jim, brother Maury Wolfe, niece Sue Sexton (Mike), nephew Pete Wolfe, niece Louise Hayes (Rich), nephew Jim Pescaglia (Linda), Jerry Pescaglia (Donna), niece Kristy Goudy (John) and Jon Colegrove (Cindy). He is also survived by friends, Fr. Chuck Durante, Anita and Ed Gaffney, Pat Neylan, Mark & Sandy Marshall, John Grilli, Ron and Carol Vance and the Knights of Columbus of St. Ann's Parish, Dayton.

Be assured that he loved you all and so appreciated your friendship and kindness.

Jack loved God and was a convert to the Catholic faith. A Rosary / Visitation will be held Monday, June 18th at 7:00 pm at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr. in Carson City.

A Funeral Mass on Tuesday June 19th at 10:30 am at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 3000 N. Lompa Ln. Carson City and graveside service immediately following at Lone Mountain Cemetery.