Jack Heller Sep 29, 1933 ~ Aug 9, 2019

Charles Alfred "Jack" Heller Jr. died Friday, August 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife and children. He was 85 years old.

He was born in San Jose, CA, September 29, 1933, to Charles Alfred Heller Sr. and Juanita Blackburn Heller.

Jack was a veteran of the US Navy, and he was the owner/operator of Heller’s Carson Transmission and Engine for over 30 years. He was proud to have served in many capacities as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Janet, and children – Jack E. Heller (Kathi) of Mt. Vernon, Washington; Tamera Jesse (Everett Sr.) of Carson City, NV; Dean Heller (Lynne) of Smith Valley, NV; Mac Heller (Lori) of Spokane, Washington; Sara Durocher of Cedar Hills, UT; Bryan Heller (Kristi) of Carson City, NV.

Funeral services will be held August 17, at 10:00 am, at the LDS Church on McKay Drive. All are welcome.