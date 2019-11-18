Jack L. Ruppert 1940 – 2019

Jack L. Ruppert died on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home in Carson City, Nevada, at the age of 79.

Jack was born in Griswold, Iowa on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1940. He was the third son of Harold and Bobbie Ruppert. Jack attended school in Griswold and graduated with the Tiger class of 1958. After graduation Jack worked with his parents at the M & M Cafe and it was there he met his future wife.

Jack and Susan Ann Wilson were married on June 24, 1959 and had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were the parents of one daughter, Jill.

In 1984 Jack and Susan moved to the west coast and Jack was employed by the Red Lion Hotel chain. They later joined Harrah’s Entertainment and Jack retired from there in 2005.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lowell and Curtis Ruppert; son-in-law Charley Morrison and niece Peggy Creveling. He is survived by his wife, Susan and daughter, Jill Morrison, and friend, Howard Goldsberry, all of Carson City.

He is also survived by his grandsons Kyle Morrison, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Will Morrison, Reno, NV ; sisters-in-law Ila Mae Ruppert, Griswold, Iowa and Marilyn Ruppert, Lubbock, Texas; nephew Jim (Carole) Ruppert, Corning, Iowa and niece Cyndee Ruppert Gold of Great Falls, Montana.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in Griswold, Iowa.