John (Jack) Pieretti May 27, 1945 – Aug 3, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Jack Pieretti announces his passing on Aug 3, 2019.

Jack will lovingly be remembered by his daughter Lisa (Paul) Frost, grand daughters Emily and Sophia, his brothers Jerry (Debbie), David (Sigrid) sister Lori, as well as his many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jack is preceded in death by his brothers Eugene, Raymond and Joseph.

Jack was a proud member of the Nevada National Guard. Jack spent the majority of his career working at NDOT where he later retired. He loved mack fishing up at Tahoe, cooking, and making his famous raviolis. For many years Jack enjoyed competing in the Eldorado’s Italian FestivalSpaghetti sauce contest. Jack loved spending time with his family as well as his family of friends.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday Aug 11, 2019, 1pm-5pm at his daughters home, 18200 Lake Vista Rd. Washoe Valley, NV 89704.

We hope you can stop by to share your stories and memories, as well as enjoy some of the Italian food Jack was famous for.