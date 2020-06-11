Jacob "Jake" Ramsey Linstrom

Provided Photo

Jacob “Jake” Ramsey Linstrom, age 28, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Carson City, NV at his parents’ home from complications of Goodpasture Syndrome Disease.

Jacob was born August 31, 1991 in Las Vegas, NV to Brian and Julie (Jacobs) Linstrom and moved to Carson City, NV when he was 3. He attended St. Teresa of Avila Catholic School and graduated in 2010 from Carson High School. Performing with BACstage Kids, Wild Horse Theatre, he was extremely active in music and theatre productions throughout high school.

As a freshman at Southern Oregon University, he contracted Goodpasture Syndrome, a very rare autoimmune disease which attacked his lungs and kidneys, ultimately shutting down his kidneys. He began dialysis in Medford, OR while attending SOU classes and working as a cook in the cafeteria. It became necessary for Jacob to abandon his dreams of acting or education and return home in 2012.

He was a beloved son who enjoyed music, hunting, camping, gaming, history, Frappuccino’s and his two dogs, Lily and Ling Ling. He could play video games with his “brothers” for hours. Though life dealt him a very rough hand, he kept courageous, positive, wore a great mask to hide his pain and loved and supported his friends.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Brian and Julie, Grandparents Sonia and Doug Waters of Carson City, NV, Great Grandmother Vera Waters, numerous relatives in Las Vegas, NV, Godparents Maureen and Dan Maher, Uncles Barry and Terry Linstrom, Uncle Larry, Aunts Kathy and Pat all of Omaha, NE, numerous cousins and “brothers” Chris, Tony, Mitch, Dakota and John.

There will be a Visitation on Monday, June 15th from 3pm-6pm at FitzHenry’s Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr. Carson City, NV.

The family would like to thank all of the Da Vita staff for their care and support of Jacob.

To share a memory of Jacob, please visit http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net