Jacqueline "Jackie" E. Jaques Apr 3, 1933 ~ Sep 14, 2019

Jackie passed away at her home, she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by sons, Gene (JoAnn), Patrick (Terri), her daughter-in-law Teresa Laca, brother John (Jean).

Services will be October 12, 2019 at the Gardens Funeral Home in Fallon at 11:00 am, reception following. For a more info: http://www.thegardensfuneralhome