Jacqueline Lee Madsen, a long time Carson City resident, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, at the age of 86.



Born January 2, 1934 (01/2/34) in Hettinger, North Dakota, Jacie grew up on the family farm in Lodgepole, South Dakota. She graduated from Hettinger High School in 1951 and later earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.



Jacie married Air Force Captain James Madsen in 1961 and while stationed all over the world raised five sons. The family settled in Carson City in 1977. Jacie was a dedicated teacher at Seeliger elementary for over 20 years and an active member of St Teresa of Avila Catholic Church and its Ladies Guild.



Jacie is survived by her five sons: Neil (Wendy) in Reno, Eddy

(Kristin) in Albuquerque; Lee (Beth) in Chicago; Dan (Tara) in

Temecula, Calif; Dean (Felicia) in San Jose and eight grandchildren:

Loryn, Katelyn, Luke, Marco, Cade, Emma, Mady, and James.



A Memorial Mass and service is planned for later in the year.