Jacquelyn Loomis

Jacquelyn Louise Loomis Sep 25, 1939 – Feb 17, 2020

Jacquelyn Louise (Jackie) Loomis, 80, of Carson City, Nevada was born September 25, 1939 and passed away February 17, 2020, surrounded by family.

She grew up in the San Gabriel Valley, met her husband John in 1955 and they were married on August 2, 1958. They had three sons, Mark, Doug and John while living in Baldwin Park, California and she enjoyed being involved in supporting their sports activities.

Jackie lived with her family in the Southern California area until 1978, where she and her family cultivated many lifelong friendships. The family then moved to Carson City, where she and her husband worked and retired from the Carson City School District.

During her years of retirement, Jackie volunteered for the Carson Tahoe Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a woman’s sorority, both of which she thoroughly enjoyed and made countless friends.

Jackie deeply loved her family and her Italian heritage. She was a “collector extraordinaire” and loved a celebration.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents, Alfred and Lucia Goodman and her daughter-in-law, Debbie.

She is survived by her brother, John Goodman (Shirley), of Wichita, Kansas; her sons, Mark, Doug (Kathy), and John (Renee) Loomis; her grandchildren Adam Loomis, Brittany Gordon (Kenny), Morgan Loomis, Allyson Neiman, and CJ Loomis. She went by Grammy and was beloved by her great-grandchildren, Nelson and Crozby Neiman and Maverik and Grady Gordon.

There will be a Celebration of Life on April 4th. If you are interested in attending, please leave a message at (775) 684-9668 to RSVP.