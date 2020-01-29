Jake Sullivan Roman Jan 20, 1999 ~ Jan 18, 2020

Jake Sullivan Roman, 20, of Carson City, NV, died tragically on January 18, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a snowmobiling accident.

He was born on January 20, 1999 in South Lake Tahoe, CA, the son of Blair and Susan Roman. He was a 2017 graduate of Carson High School and was currently a junior at UNR majoring in chemistry and minoring in math.

Jake is survived by his parents, brother Michael and sister Lily, his paternal grandparents, Keith and Mary Roman, his uncles Brando and Brodie Roman and their families. He is also survived by several great aunts, great uncles, cousins and many special friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Bob and Geri Sullivan.

He will be forever loved and always remembered by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Carson High School on Saturday, February 8th at 2:30 PM.

Please share memories of Jake at http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhomes.net where other information will also be posted.