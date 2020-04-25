James Arthur Dalton

Provided Photo

James Dalton Passed away April 11,2020 at the Reno VA hospital. He was born in Jackson, Michigan December 5, 1946 to John C. Dalton and Anns Ada Antcliff. Jim had been on dialysis for 12 years and fought a good fight, always going to his treatments and never complaining.

Jim was raised in Brooklyn, Mich. He loved sports, playing golf and basketball in high school. he had many friends who, he enjoyed staying in touch with. In 1967 he was drafted into the Army where he served in Vietnam. Returning home in 1969 he married his high school sweetheart, Cynthia Reese on June 13th, they were married 50 years.

In 1976 after Jim graduated from Central Michigan University they decided to “go west”. With two young sons they moved to Orem, Utah and then a year later to Carson City where Jim managed a Jewelry Store for 10 years. Jim then went to work for Capital Ford in various positions there.

Jim began having health issues at this time due to Agent Orange exposure, vision problems being the problem. In 2006 he had to stop working. He then began dialysis treatments. Jim had been very active in Little League, and Sertoma. he loved NASCAR, college sports, golf and watching old tv shows. He loved his family and friends. he will be missed very much by all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his wife Cindy and four sons, Marc (Michelle), Corey (Kristy), Dr. Steven (Jennifer) and Michael (Alexis), grandchildren, Ian, Tim, Hunter, Sam, McKenzie and Raven. One great grandson Preston. Brother David Dalton of AnnArbor, Michigan, sister in law and brother in law Sharon and Rob Love of Carson City, brother in law Randy (Ann) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was cremated and will be interned at the Veterans Cemetery in Fernley at a later date. Donations in Jim’s name can be made to your local charities.