James B. Perazzo

James B. Perazzo, a lifelong resident of Fallon, Nevada, passed away in Reno on August 1st, 2020 at the age of 83, a week after having a massive stroke. Jim was born in Fallon on March 17th, 1937 to Otto and Noma (Smith) Perazzo.

Jim and his older brother, John, were raised on a small ranch east of Fallon. Jim graduated from Churchill County High School in 1955. Farming was a passion for Jim, and he and John soon became partners in the family dairy farm.

Jim met, fell in love with, and then married Margaret Clara Reil on August 6th, 1966 in Carson City. Together they built a beautiful home on the ranch, where they lived for nearly 50 years. He and Margaret created a lovely oasis around their home with numerous trees, flowering plants, and a large vegetable garden.

Throughout his life he enjoyed working on the dairy, visiting friends, fishing, trailer camping, and hosting an annual 4th of July party in their lovely yard. Jim served on various dairy boards and the TCID Board of Directors. He lovingly devoted the past 15 years to caring for Margaret as she struggled with the debilitating effects of Parkinson’s disease.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Margaret, his brother John, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Churchill County Cemetery, 500 Rio Vista Drive.

Arrangements have been made through the Smith Family Funeral Home (775-423-2255).