James Croghan

James R. Croghan July 25, 1945 – Aug 14, 2019

James R Croghan, Age 74, of Boaz, Alabama died August 14, 2019, at Marshall Medical Center South.

A memorial service will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at eleven o’clock a.m. at the St. James Catholic Church, Gadsden. Father Jose Chako will be officiating.

Mr. Croghan was born in Nebraska on July 25, 1945 to James & Mae Rucksdashel Croghan. He was a retired educator.

He is survived by his wife: Helen M. Croghan of Boaz, Sons & Daughters-in-Law: John Croghan of Mississippi and Michael & Gerri Croghan of Albertville, Daughter & Son-in-Law: Erin & Brad Huffman of Boaz, Grandchildren: Kirsten & Colton Hunkeapillar, Jacob Croghan, Spencer & Salina Croghan, Caden Huffman, Gavin Huffman, Colby Croghan and Trent Croghan, Great Grandsons: Peyton Hunkeapillarn and Cooper Hunkeapillar.

He is preceded in death by his Parents James & Mae Croghan

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association.