James E. Lay, Jr.

July 15, 1980 ~ February 3, 2013

The Broken Chain ~ We little knew that day, God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.

You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide. And although we cannot see you, you are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

Rest in peace my darling son, and sing with the angels.