May 28, 1921 ~ March 6, 2019

James Edward Chester, passed away quietly in his sleep on March 6, 2019 in Fallon, NV surrounded by loving family members.

Jim was born on May 28, 1921 in Knosha, Wisconsin to Florence and Edward Chester. He was a World War II veteran in the Army. He retired from McDonald Douglas Corp. as a Principal Engineer/Scientist.

He enjoyed sailing, fishing, flying and camping. He loved the ocean and was a member of the Seal Beach Yacht club for 35 years.

He is survived by his son John Edward Chester and daughter Eddie Lynn Martin, his grandchildren Shane and Leslie Chester, Kelly and Kris Johnson, Delanie Chester, Mariah Moore, Yvette Winslow, Lance Wright, Brandi and Kyle Elquist, along with great grandchildren Kennedy and Abigayle Chester, Aaron, Adam, MacKenzie, Jamie, Karly Johnson, Chevelle, Cali, Brody Moore, Heather Walter, Cole and Braiden Wright, Rylie and Marlee Elquist along with great-great grandchildren Hadley and Harper. His biggest joy was spending time with all of them.

Arrangements are under the care of Smith Family Funeral Home, 775-423-2255.