James Hoffman Ruble

James Hoffman RubleDecember 12, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 12, 2018James Hoffman Ruble, 77, passed away on December 12, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesDan S LeathamRobert DavisErin Michael HardyDavid Noble EvansMuffy MoffettTrending SitewideTMZ: Tom Cruise in South Lake Tahoe to film scenes for ‘Top Gun’ sequelOne of Nevada’s little surprises: Fly Geyser$150,000 bail for suspicion of lewdness with a child, CCSO saysDoctor wins CNN Hero of the Year; Carson City’s Phillips honoredTHE BEAT