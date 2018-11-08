May 16, 1965 – Sep 28, 2018

James (Jim) Beagle, of Sidney, Montana, died on September 28, 2018 from massive heart failure.

Jim is survived by his wife Cindy, sons Josh (wife McKyla) and Zak (fiancée Chantel) and several grandchildren.

Condolences can be sent to Cindy at 306 12th Ave. SW Sidney, MT 59270