James “Jim” Johnson

James "Jim" JohnsonNovember 9, 2018

November 9, 2018James "Jim" Johnson, 74, of Dayton, NV. Passed away November 8, 2018. Walton's Chapel of the Valley is trusted with the arrangements, 775-882-4965.