September 27, 1943 ~ April 11, 2018

James (Jim) Morris Henderson – age 74, of Fallon, NV, passed away April 11, 2018 surrounded by family.

Jim was born September 27, 1943 in Flint, MI, the son of Morris and Mildred. He graduated from Flint Central High School, class of 1961, and received his Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from the University of Michigan in 1965.

Jim worked for General Motors for 38 years. He generously donated many years to the communities he lived in, including Fenton City Council 1979-83, Fenton Jaycees, Fenton Cemetery Board and the Churchill County Republican party.

Jim enjoyed traveling around the country, visiting with family and friends alongside his wife Diane.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Diane Buckley; sisters Margie (Kent) Williams, Virginia (Earl) Mangum; children Elizabeth Henderson, Edward (Erin) Henderson; and grandchildren Gillian and Eli.

A Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday April 21, 2018, Campbell Stocking Funeral Home, 408 W. Main St., Farwell, MI 48622. Family will welcome visitors that day from 10 am until the time of service.

Services have been entrusted to the Campbell-Stocking Funeral Home, Farwell, MI