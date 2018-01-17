James "Jim" R. Marshall passed away unexpectedly at his home in Fallon on January 15, 2018. Jim was born in Clarinda, Iowa to Dale and Vina Marshall.

After high school, Jim joined the Air Force, a career that lasted 23 years. He was a pilot and a fueling trainer, retiring as a Sargent Major. He was very proud of his military life. His first love was airplanes, he owned and flew

his own vintage airplane.

In his later years, Jim loved working in his yard, making jelly and he loved animals, especially cats. Jim was a generous man, and he will be deeply missed.

Jim, with his wife, has lived in Fallon for 17 plus years.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joan Marshall; children, Michelle Marshall, Danny and Sheila Williams, Susan Williams: numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A Service to Celebrate Jim's life will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018 at 11:00 am at The Gardens Chapel. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service.

Burial with Military Honors will be in The Gardens Cemetery following service.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928