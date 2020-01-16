James (Jim) W. Williams

James (Jim) W. Williams, 82, had a permanent change of station (PCS) to heaven on 14 January 2020. Jim peacefully died in his Minden, Nevada, home from complications related to the commonly known Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Jim leaves his dedicated wife, Paulette, of over 40 years and his three dynamic kids: Cindy, Wes, and Cathy, along with their wonderful spouses and his four talented grandchildren.

Jim’s remarkable life encompassed a 30 year career at China Lake, California, supporting our military endeavors with his heart especially attached to the HARM team. In addition, Jim spent 20 years active military service which included NASA’s Apollo capsule retrieval program.

Recreationally, Jim was a pilot, tinkered with cars, built a home, walked England coast to coast, and devoured books. Yes, his talents were very diverse. His sense of humor and his million dollar smile remained with him to the end.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the High Sierra Fellowship’s building fund.