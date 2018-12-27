James M. Huckaby, better known as "Coach Huck", passed away December 18, 2018 in Byron Center Michigan, after a long illness.

Born in Niles, CA he was the son of the late Elmer and Vera Huckaby.

Jim became a three-sport athlete in high school. He was named All-State first baseman for the State Champion American Legion baseball team.

He served in the Navy from 1955 – 1958. While in the Navy, he met the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Marie. Jim faithfully took care of Marie in her final years of battling Parkinson's.

Jim earned his bachelor's degree from Los Angeles Baptist Bible College. It was there he started their athletic program, serving as a player/coach for three years. He completed his Master's degree in History at Pepperdine College. He coached at both Los Angeles Baptist College and Western Baptist Bible College for over 40 years.

Jim was a devoted family man. He adored his wife, deeply loved his children and grandchildren. Most of all, he loved the Lord and spent his life telling others about salvation in Jesus Christ.

Surviving Jim are two sons, Scott Huckaby and wife Kari, Grand Rapids, MI; four grandchildren, Preston, Quinten, Deacon and Lillian Huckaby; Stephen J. Huckaby, Costa Mesa, CA; a daughter, Lori J Huckaby, Grand Rapids, MI; brother John Huckaby and wife Gail; sister Joyce Pauson and husband Sam from Fallon, NV and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral was held on December 22, 2018 in Clarkes Summit, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Byron Central Manor for an outdoor basketball hoop in honor of Jim Huckaby. This is the residence that cared for Jim in his final few years. Byron Center Manor, 2115 84th Street SW, Byron Center, MI 49315

To read more about Jim's legendary life go to http://www.clarkssummitu.edu/csu-remembers-legendary-coach-jim-huckaby/