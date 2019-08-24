James Mark Monyak August 3, 1948 ~ August 15, 2019

James Mark Monyak passed away in Carson City on August 15, 2019 .

Jim was born in Inglewood, CA,on August 3, 1948 to James and Louise Monyak (Oblackovich). He graduated from Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA and attended El Camino College in Torrance, CA. He worked for IMPAC Foreign Car Parts in Torrance, CA. After marrying his wife Julie (Wolfe) in 1984 they moved to Reno, NV in 1989 to be closer to both of their families. He was the Northern Nevada distributor for Justice Bros. Automotive Chemicals in the early 1990’s. He also worked for Diversified Painting as a paint contracting estimator.

In his youth Jim competed in league bowling in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. He also enjoyed shooting, attending western art shows, the music of the 50’s & 60’s, old TV westerns and movies, especially John Wayne. He was also a die-hard Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

Jim was the type of guy who never met a stranger and made it his mission in life to bring a smile or especially laughter to whom ever he came in contact with. And if he teased you…alot, it was truly a compliment. When you met Jim, you didn’t forget him. He had a tender heart, especially for children and animals. Jim was a life-long Roman Catholic whose God and Faith carried him through his last years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Louise Monyak. He is survived by his wife Julie Monyak of Carson City and sister Marie Monyak of Nevada and numerous cousins back East.

A huge thank you to the staff of Liberty Dialysis Clinic in Carson City with special love to Abby, Noga, Rocky, Jess and Carly.

A Visitation and Rosary will be held at Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home, Carson City on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 6:00 PM and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa of Avila Church, Carson City on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM with graveside services to follow at Lone Mountain Cemetary, Carson City.