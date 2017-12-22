James P. Costa

January 16,1932 ~ December 16, 2017

Mr. Costa, Jim, Dad, FIL, Papa passed away Saturday, December 16, with family at the bedside ending a lifetime of service.

Jim was born in Winnemucca, Nevada, to Paolo and Beatrice Pontarollo Costa, immigrants from Bassano del Grappa, Italy. He had many fond memories and stories growing up with his sisters, Marie and Jeannie, and brother Tony.

He graduated from Humboldt County High School in 1950 and went on to the University of Nevada in Reno. While at the University, Jim was a 4 year member of ATO fraternity serving as house manager and chapter president, and was the 1953 U of N homecoming chairman. He graduated in 1954 with Bachelors in Romance Languages and History. He would later get a Master's Degree in Public Administration at the University.

A 35 year career in public education started at Yerington High School as a Spanish, French, English, World History and Driver's Education teacher. He went on to be the principal at Smith Valley High school (1958 – 1963), and Fernley High School (1963 – 1968). Jim fondly remembered these schools and would return for their class reunions for decades to come.

He met Norma Jeanne Annett in Smith Valley, a fiery, independent type and they were married June 11, 1960. They had two boys, Peter and Paul. At home, Jim liked to garden and cook Italian dishes.

In 1968, Jim joined the Nevada Department of Education. He served as Administrator of Federal Programs, and Deputy Superintendent of State Schools during his 14 years in the department. After a brief retirement, Jim returned to public school administration as Assistant Superintendent of Churchill County Schools in Fallon until 1993.

After 1993, he served on several advisory and financial boards for Carson Tahoe Hospital and St Teresa of Avila School. He represented the Rural Nevada School Districts and Nevada Retired Public Employees as a lobbyist, and was the first Chairman of the Public Employees Benefits Board.

Jim was a member of Rotary International with over 50 years of "Service Above Self". He practiced what he preached and was very quick to give generously to local charities and fund raisers, and believed it was important to support locally.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Norma Jeanne Annett, his parents, Paolo and Beatrice Costa and brother, Tony Costa of Winnemucca, and father and mother-in-law, Norman and Alpha Day Annett of Smith Valley.

He is survived by sons Peter (Inge) and granddaughter Carson of Minden, and Paul (Julie) of Smith Valley, sisters Marie Nannini and Jeanne (Valdo) Renucci of Sparks, sister-in-law Rose Costa of Winnemucca, brother-in-law Al (Josie) Annett of Bridgeport, California, aunt-in-law Dorthella Silva, Gardnerville, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services are as follows: Vigil Service from 3 to 6pm, December 28, 2017 at Walton's Funeral Home, Carson City; Catholic Funeral Mass at 10 am, December 29, 2017 at St. Teresa of Avila Church, Carson City, with lunch reception to follow; Graveside Service at 2:30pm, December 29, 2017, Hillcrest Cemetery, Hwy 208, Smith Valley, Nevada

Jim liked flowers, but in lieu of flowers, for those who might, make a contribution to the St. Teresa of Avila Church OR School (designate one), 3000 North Lompa Lane, Carson City, Nv, 89706, or The Rotary Club of Carson City Foundation, PO Box 504, Carson City, Nv, 89702.