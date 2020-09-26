James Ray Magness

Provided Photo

James Ray Magness age 68, passed peacefully into eternal paradise on September 3rd 2020.

Jim met everyone with a smile, and touched so many lives with his kindness. Anyone who met him, knew him, or loved him will forever miss this giant of a man.

Jim is preceded in death by his beloved daughter Lindsay, Parents James and Ruth, Brother Cary, and Sister Terry Magness.

He is survived by his wife Sandra, son Michael, sisters Linda (Dennis) Silver, Phyllis Beck, Janet Hart, Deborah (Michael) Gonzales, grandchildren Austin, Gavin, Alina, and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Peace be with you Jim, as pieces of our hearts, go with you.