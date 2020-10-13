James Ronald Anderson “Jim”, “Andy”

December 5, 1933 – October 1, 2020



Jim passed away in his sleep surrounded by his family on October 1, 2020 He was born December 5, 1933, at the Steptoe Valley Hospital in East Ely, Nevada, to Deloy Harold “Andy” Anderson, Sr. and Anna Estella Farnsworth Anderson.



He received his education in the Ely school system, graduating from White Pine County High School with the class of 1951. Jim was a member of the 1951 high school state championship basketball team.



After high school he worked for Ely Light and Power Company until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1953. He attended boot camp in San Diego, California, and later attended Electrician’s Mate School at Great Lakes, Illinois. After graduation from EM School, he served aboard the Destroyer USS Zellars DD777 out of Norfolk, Virginia, and the Destroyer USS Prichett DD561 out of Norfolk, VA and Long Beach, California. Overseas assignments included Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Sasebo and Yokosuka, Japan; Kaohsiung, Formosa, and others.



Jim was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1957 with the rank of Electrician’s Mate 1st Class. After discharge, he returned to Ely and worked as a haul truck driver for Consolidated Copper Corporation at Kimberly, Nevada, and later worked as a locomotive fireman for Nevada Northern Railroad at East Ely, Nevada.



He later attended Brigham Young University, graduating from there in 1961

with a degree in Business Administration. It was at BYU that Jim met the love of his life, Janet (Jan) Gardner. They were married June 6, 1959, in Spanish Fork, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized June 11, 1960, in

the Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saint Temple in Manti, Utah.



After graduation, Jim and Jan and baby Chris moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where Jim worked for General Electric Computer Department. In 1962, they relocated to Whittier, California, where Jim worked as a real estate appraiser for Los Angeles County Assessor’s office until 1971. He had attained the position of Senior Commercial-Industrial appraiser. Jim longed to return to his native Nevada. One day he told Jan he would like to move back to Nevada. So, in 1971, the family moved to Carson City and have resided there ever since.



In Carson City, Jim worked for the State Department of Taxation as Chief of the Division of Assessment Standards for approximately 10 years. He later worked as a fee appraiser with Stephen R. Johnson and Associates until his appointment by the then Washoe County Assessor, Bob McGowan, to the position of Chief Deputy Assessor, from which he retired in 2000, after 15 years of service.



Jim was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having held the office of Bishop, High Councilman, and many other positions including ward clerk and membership clerk. In addition, he

and Jan were ordinance workers at the Reno Nevada Temple for 17 years.



His greatest love, after his family, was flying (commercial pilot’s license), which was curtailed by a stroke in 2006), and anything to do with rural Nevada, including following any dirt road just to see where it went (also curtailed by his stroke). He also loved Nevada History and World War II

History.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Deloy “Andy” Anderson, Jr., sister Florence Benavidez, granddaughter Megan Anderson, and grandson Stephen “Stevo” Anderson.



He is survived by his wife and best friend of over 61 years Janet “Jan” of Carson City, sons Chris (Thea) and Scott (Kelly) of Carson City, and Mark (Susan) of Reno, granddaughters Anna “Andie” Wilkerson (Matt) of Carson City, Dr. Sara Whitt (Adam) of Salt Lake City, Elizabeth and Lauren Anderson of Reno and grandsons Adam Anderson of Carson City, Ben

Anderson of Reno and Joshua Anderson of Provo, Utah. Also surviving are great grandchildren Henry George Wilkerson, Rachel Wilkerson, Salena Lugone and great-great grandson Damien Bittman. Jim is also survived by brothers Richard “Dick” (Donna) of Reno, Nevada, and Jerry (Anne) Anderson of Nevada City and Long Beach, California, as well as friend and

helper Dave Watson and in-laws Henry and Diane Gardner, Ann Smart, Mary and Greg Greathouse and Barbara and Joe Bingham and numerous loving cousins, nieces and nephews.



Jim was an organ donor and would wish others to become donors also.



Special thanks to all of his care givers and helpers for their wonderful service.



Private services will be held, and burial will be in Austin, NV, at noon on October 24 near the burial place of his grandson Stephen.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a

donation to one of the following: