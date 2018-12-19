August 2, 1934 ~ December 17, 2018

James Ronald Dalbey was born on August 2, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan, and passed away on December 17, 2018 in Reno, Nevada.

He was preceeded in death by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Jean Dalbey of Carson City, Nevada; his only daughter Carrie Lynn Dalbey of Carson City, Nevada; and his parents Forrest Eugene Dalbey and Dessie Lavadia (Cumbow) Dalbey both of Paradise, California.

James is survived by two sons Ronald (Susan) Dalbey of Genoa, Nevada; and Glen (Anna) Dalbey of Brewster, Washington.

James was in the Navy from 1951 to 1955 serving on the aircraft carrier USS Boxer (CV 21) during the Korean War.

He later became a Police Officer for the City of Indio, California and retired as a Sergeant. He then moved to the Carson City area and went to work for the Nevada State Legislative Police as a Police Officer and a Special Deputy Sheriff for the Carson City – County Sheriff's Department before retiring for a second time.

He will be greatly missed.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are in the entrusted care of FitzHenry's Funeral Home, 775-882-2644.