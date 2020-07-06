James Russell Beattie

Provided Photo

James passed away at home May 31st, 2020, he was 55 years old. He was born may 18th, 1965 in Redwood City, CA. to Arville Glenn(Bud) and Joan Demar Beattie.

The family moved to Carson City in 1972. He graduated from Carson High in 1983. Not long after he became a member of Warren Engine Co #1. He loved fighting fires and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

He made his living as a heavy equipment operator and site superintendent until he retired some years ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Rob Barber, and his beloved dog Bernie.

He is survived by his 3 children Ashley, Blake and Daniel. His 3 grandchildren Davin, Hunter and Kendall (Ashley’s kids). Also by his sisters Coral Batsell, Colleen Barber , brothers Robert and Chris Beattie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Walton’s Funeral home in Carson City on July 17th, at 2pm.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all come together!!