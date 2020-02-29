Jane C. Chesney passed away peacefully at her home with her beloved family by her side on February 22, 2020.

Jane was born into a wonderful family in Wilton, Maine, November 17, 1931. She was second child and only daughter of Louis Franchetti and Christena Franchetti, née Steelbrook. Beginning as a young girl, Jane learned to play the piano, quickly becoming an accomplished piano musician and playing professionally at various times throughout her life. Jane attended Wilton Academy and later Lewiston High School from which she graduated in 1950.

Jane attended Music Academy after high school, but left before completing her training opting instead for travel and adventure. In 1952, Jane met and married Arthur Staelhi. They worked together in the hotel and hospitality industry across the U.S, from Florida to a Las Vegas. Jane traveled to Germany in the mid-1950’s as an army wife.

After Arthur’s honorable discharge, Jane and Arthur moved to Columbus Ohio where they both attended Ohio State University. Jane graduated Summa cum laude in 1959. Jane started her professional career as a high school teacher at East High School in Columbus, working in that position for several years before transitioning to a new position in the field of community development and planning. She worked for both private development consultants as well as local governments in Columbus throughout the early and mid 60’s.

Around 1966 Jane and Arthur amicably separated, but remained lifelong friends up until his recent death in the mid-twenty teens. At this time, Jane left Ohio and traveled to Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

In 1967 Jane met her long time mate and husband, Samuel Chesney in Lake Tahoe. Jane and Sam had one son, Shane Chesney. Together, Jane and Sam began a series of restaurants in the South Lake the most memorable of which was Sam’s Place on highway 50 located before but near Round Hill.

In 1971, Jane and Sam moved down the mountain to Carson City, Nevada where they purchased the historic residence of Senator William Stewart, Nevada’s first Senator. They restored this house and this is where Jane resided for the rest of her life. She was very involved and made many contributions to local development issues concerning the area that became the Carson City historic district during this period.

Jane and Sam started and ran a successful gift shop named Tradewinds Ltd in Carson City in the late 1970s. Jane returned to playing the piano professionally late 1980’s and early 1990’s where she was the resident piano player at the very popular, Heiss’s Steakhouse in downtown Carson City.

Jane spent her later years retired and traveling, enjoying and loving family and friends, most notably her two grand daughters. Her lifelong love and interest in history, politics, and the natural environment as well as her firm support for Democratic Party remained strong up until her final year.

Jane is survived by her husband Sam, son Shane, and granddaughters, Kyrie and Lexi Chesney.

She is predeceased by her mother and father, Tena and Louis Franchetti and her brother Bob Franchetti of Wilton, Maine.

A memorial/celebration of life ceremony is being planned and will be announced a later time.

Condolences may be addressed and sent to her residential address in Carson City, Nevada.