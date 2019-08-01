Jane Christopher

Jane Marie Christopher November 26, 1950 ~ July 9, 2019

Jane Marie Christopher, age 68 of Silver Springs, NV passed away on July 9, 2019 at the hospital in the presence of her daughters. She was born to the late Wallace Wood and Cecelia Sant Wood on November 26, 1950.

Jane was preceded in death by her brother Ron Wood. Jane is survived by her five children Wendy Roll, Teresa Fischer, Brandie Miller, Clancy Christopher, Logan Christopher, nine grandchildren, one great granddaughter, six siblings and many more cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jane was a talented hairdresser and owned her own shop, Styles by Jane, in Carson City, NV for many years. She had a big heart loving all of her children, family and friends. Jane had a special love for her animals and enjoyed gardening. She had a strong faith in God. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of her life is planned on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2pm, 155 Bugaboo Ct., Reno. All are welcomed.