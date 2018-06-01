Jane Margaret Devaney (nee harshbarger)

August 25th, 1942 – April 22nd, 2018

Jane was born to Vera(Rabidue) and Robert Harshbarger in Port Huron Hospital and lived on a family farm in nearby Abbotsford, Michigan. The family later moved to Port Huron so that she and her older sister Ann and

younger brother Don could attend Port Huron High school.

After High school Jane followed the lead of her mother and sister and studied to be a teacher. She earned certification as a speech therapist in 1964 at Eastern Michigan College and she taught in schools bear Detroit

and Chicago. Then she sought greater adventure and signed a three year contract with the Department of Defense to provide speech therapy for the school children of American Military Families assigned to duty in

Heidelberg, Germany. The assignment gave her the opportunity to visit a number of European countries and cities on the weekend and school holidays. She also was active in learning to ski in the winter and go

camping during the milder weather.

At this time she met John Devaney , an employee of an American contractor who chose to work in Germany after completing two and a half years of duty in the American Army in Europe. A year later he returned to the US

and began teaching in New Jersey.

Two years later jane returned to the US and married John and they spent the next five years teaching in New Jersey. it was enough. Several visits , (winter and spring ski trips) to an Army friend from Heidelberg days

who has returned to Reno where hee had been an Air Force "Brat" and UNR student, convinced Jane and John that living in Nevada would be as enjoyable as Germany had been with the skiing and open spaces and famous

places to visit.

Jane was offered a Speech Position with Lyon County School District, working at various times in Yerington, Smith Valley, Silver Springs and Dayton. She made and kept many friends through out the county and helped many

teachers in all the schools with their students with special need. As the county's school grew Jane traveled throughout the county less,focusing on Dayton but still helping teachers throughout the county. In her

spare time she coached skiing for the Special Olympics Team and in other seasons took her golden retriever Fresca on visits to patients in Hospitals and rest homes with the Love on a Leash group.She retired in 2002,

the same time John retired from working for Smooth Roads Everywhere(aka NDOT). More travel was on the agenda, traveling greater distances by different means and at a slower pace.

Many of her co-workers speak of how beloved she was by the schools staff and students. She mentored to many teachers helping with their special needs students. She was a friend to all in the school and her wit will

be missed.

Jane is survived by her husband , sister, brother some nieces and nephews. A celebration of Janes life will be held June 9th.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a fund that is trying to overcome the sickness that was a major factor in Jane's demise, Parkinson's Disease, or to aid her last teaching role a

volunteer for the ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada. Visit Florence Phillips at 775-888-2021 or http:// wwweslinhome.org/donations.