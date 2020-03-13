On March 6, 2020, a great soul was lifted from this earth.

Jane Teurman was born, Alice Jane Wollweber, on May 21, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was one of six children born to William and Alice Wollweber. Jane was blessed with five sons; Jimmy, Frank, David, Mike, and Mitch. She surely should have a trophy waiting for her on the other side for raising boys! She was grandma to Melissa, Chelsea, Justin, Gunnar, Bridger, Delaney, Gabe, Brandon, and Hilary. The things that stood out about her younger years were emphasized by the number of times she would recall and tell a story. Jane often mentioned the time spent working for the watch and clock repairman, whom she worked for in her teens, and how he instilled in her the value of things needing to be done right.

After leaving Cleveland, she spent time in California where she worked for Parker Aircraft, during the war, in the mapping department. In the Bay Area she was active in the Methodist Church and enjoyed time as a Sunday school teacher.

With family in the Fallon, Nevada area, she moved with her family to become “farmers” in the Oasis of Nevada. Although being industrious, that only lasted a couple of years.

Always a worker, she landed at The Cove Restaurant at the old marina at Lake Lahontan where she met her future husband, Bill Teurman. They married in 1975 and were rarely apart. They spent many years traveling and enjoyed socializing with friends at the “machines” downtown. She always looked forward to her time with her dear friend, Ruth Martin. Jane even ran a day care and was an office manager at High Mountain Spring Water.

When her husband, Bill, passed away, she moved to Sparks. There she enjoyed getting out to the local casinos and playing cards with her neighborhood ladies.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, brothers Jim, Wayne, and Bob, sister Fritzi, and son Frank (Norma). She is survived by her sister Patricia Olivetti, Jimmy Young, David Young, Mike (Kim) Young, Mitch (Jenny) Young.

A memorial reception, honoring Jane, will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Fallon/Churchill Fire Department, 20 N Carson St. from 12:00 pm – 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.